By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Temps start off a little bit milder this morning with a widespread lot of upper 60s and low 70s around the area. Skies are partly clear and we definitely have more clouds than yesterday‘s morning. We’ll be under partly cloudy skies throughout the day and a marked increase in humidity.

Expect the temperature rise to the mid/upper 80s by this afternoon. New York City high temp: 86. There is a slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. The best chance would be after 2 p.m. and before 9 p.m. Although isolated, any storm could have gusty winds and some heavy rain. We clear out tonight and expect partly cloudy skies but much cooler temps for Thursday.