



Warm, humid conditions prevail this afternoon with a few passing pass showers and thunderstorms on the radar. Some of the storms may be severe, so gusty winds and hail are a possibility. Expect highs to be a little above seasonal in the mid 80s or so.

The last of the showers and storms move out early tonight, so it will be pleasant for the most part. Expect temps to fall to around 65° by daybreak.

Tomorrow will feature sun mixing with high clouds as Hurricane Dorian makes its approach from the south. That said, it will be a decent day, but about 10° cooler.

We’ll continue to track Dorian on Friday with the storm still centered near the North Carolina coast. Some of the models keep us dry, but given the proximity, we’re leaving in a chance of showers and rain with breezy conditions. It will be another below normal day, as well, with highs in the low 70s.