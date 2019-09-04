Comments
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Dozens of people joined Newark‘s archbishop to protest families detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Catholic leaders and community groups attended a prayer service and then marched from Saint Mary’s Church to ICE offices.
Six protesters were given summonses for blocking the street.
They’re calling for an end to raids and the detention of children and families being held at the border and across the country.
Cardinal Joseph Tobin called the immigration policies draconian.
“They are not a solution to our broken immigration system,” he said. “They are violations of human dignity and are contrary to all religious teachings and the sacred call to care for our most vulnerable populations.”
We contacted immigration officials who would not comment.