NUTLEY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey family’s doorbell camera caught a porch pirate picking up their mail while almost dropping his pants.
The family’s Ring video recorded the man stealing boxes from their home in Nutley.
The suspect didn’t get everything though, dropping a few letters to catch his pants from falling off.
The robber then got into a black car and took off. The family told CBS2 they returned from vacation earlier this week to find their front porch ransacked.
If you know anything about what happened on Whitford Avenue, Nutley police are asking you to call 973-284-4940.