



— Some Queens residents are frustrated with a neighbor’s home that is covered in garbage.

The homeowner has received thousands of dollars in fines, yet nothing has been done, CBSN New York’s Hazel Sanchez reported Wednesday.

Carminee Bhimull is defending the unsightly pile of trash bags piled outside her South Jamaica home.

“What’s another person’s garbage is somebody else’s treasure. Don’t they say that?” Bhimull said.

Neighbors said the smelly stash on 118th Avenue has been steadily growing, claiming 57-year-old Bhimull has been collecting garbage for more than 10 years. They’ve asked her to clean it up and even reached out to city agencies, but from the looks of it nothing has been done.

“I’m just tired of this,” neighbor Patricia Johnson said. “I just want them to get rid of it, move those things. Get ride of all this mess. It’s just too much to deal with. It’s overbearing.”

Bhimull said what she’s doing here is about survival, and none of it in her opinion is trash.

“It’s not garbage; it’s recyclable,” she said. “Is it OK to have recyclable?”

When asked why she hasn’t put it in the yard so the Department of Sanitation can pick it up, Bhimull said, “I do recyclable. I go around and I pick it up, so I can make an honest living. So what is the problem?”

“She picks up cans from everyone’s house. She’s getting the cans, but she saves them here and keeps them. There’s mice, rats, everything,” resident Garrick Austin said.

Old sanitation notices are tucked in Bhimull’s fence. She racked up more than $300,000 in fines since 2015 from the Department of Buildings for not keeping her property in safe and code-compliant condition.

“I’m not saying I plan to do anything. You don’t know what’s gonna happen in two or three hours from now,” Bhimull said.

Since April, the Department of Health says the house has failed for inspections for creating conditions conducive to rats. A follow-up inspection is scheduled this month.

But for now, all the garbage will stay.