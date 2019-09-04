



The NYPD is warning drivers to slow down in school zones – or it will cost you.

The reminder comes as children in the city head back to school tomorrow.

Drivers will be seeing a lot more speed cameras in school zones this year, and the enforcement hours have doubled well beyond the school day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. during the week all year road.

If caught speeding, get ready to pay a $50 fine.

On Mother’s Day, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill that would increase the number of speed cameras in school zones from 140 to 750. Areas where accidents and speeding are already a problem will get the new cameras first.

Amy Cohen, whose 12-year-old son Sammy was killed by a driver in 2013, joined the governor for that signing.

“Changing the culture of reckless driving so that other mothers will get to raise their children, so that other children can grow into adults themselves,” she said at the time.

Later today, city officials are expected to announce efforts to accelerate the installation of the new cameras. Traffic enforcement will also be increased.