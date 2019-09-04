Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Investigators have identified a man shot in the head earlier this week on Staten Island.
Carlos Alfonso, 23, was found on the Slosson Avenue exit ramp of the Staten Island Expressway late Monday night.
He was rushed to Richmond University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
It’s unclear whether Alfonso was shot at the scene or if his body was dumped there.
So far, no arrests have been made.