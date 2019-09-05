



Michelle Troconis , the girlfriend of the estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother , is expected to turn herself in to face new charges Thursday.

The move comes a day after Fotis Dulos was arrested on new charges in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.

Police arrested Fotis Dulos at his home in Farmington Wednesday, charging him with evidence tampering.

Fotis Dulos walked out of the State Police barracks in Bridgeport Wednesday, released on $500,000 bond. He and Troconis had already been free on another $500,000 bond after their June arrest in connection with Jennifer’s disappearance.

Now prosecutors are charging Dulos with evidence tampering.

“It’s an exhausting fight. I love my children. That’s about it,” he said.

“We’ve plead not guilty to the pending charges. We intend to plead not guilty to these charges,” said defense attorney Norm Pattis.

The latest arrest warrant details how a “bloodlike substance” was found in a truck Dulos had access to the day his wife vanished.

Five days later, investigators say Dulos had the vehicle cleaned.

State Police asked Dulos’ girlfriend why the truck was washed.

“You showed me the picture of the blood in the door. It’s because the body of Jennifer at some point wa sin there,” she allegedly replied.

The warrant details more on the crime timeline, including the last known photo of Jennifer Dulos, captured by a home surveillance camera. She’s seen walking up to her home at 8:05 a.m. the morning she disappeared.

Police say at the time “[Fotis] Dulos is believe to have been lying in wait at 69 Welles Lane for his wife to return home.”

Police say they found blood stains and spatter in the garage of the home, leading State Police to believe Jennifer Dulos was the victim of a “serious physical assault.”

In the warrant, police wrote “the crime and the cleanup are believed to have occurred between 8:05 a.m. and 10:25 a.m.”

That’s when surveillance images show Jennifer Dulos’ SUV leaving the home. Police believe her husband was driving it with her body inside.

“There’s not much here that we hadn’t heard before, and I question the wisdom of these charges at this late date. The requirement to make another bond seems simply a stunt on this case, part to wear down our will to resist,” Pattis said.

According to the warrant, Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend wrote what police referred to as “alibi scripts.” They were allegedly notes to help them remember what they were doing at specific times on the day Jennifer Dulos disappeared.

Police say much of the information was proven to be false.