ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police on Long Island are looking for a man caught on camera repeatedly stealing from a church.
Surveillance video shows the suspect inside St. Agnes Cathedral in Rockville Centre.
Nassau County police say the man slipped inside the church twice last month.
He allegedly snuck in on Aug. 20 and pried open a donation box to steal money.
A week later he returned, broke through a locked gate, and then again stole more money from another donation box.
In an unfortunate coincidence, a church with the same name in New Jersey was also victimized last month.
Surveillance cameras recorded another man kicking in the office door at St. Agnes Church in Paterson.
It’s the third time in as many weeks that New Jersey house of worship was ransacked. Around $1,500 dollars was taken there.