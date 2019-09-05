



A filthy house in Queens is finally getting cleaned up after angering neighbors and City Hall.

The owners of a rental home on 118th Street in Jamaica were hauling away bags of trash from their property all evening on Thursday.

Neighbors say they’ve been complaining for a decade about piled up garbage in front of the home, but the city hasn’t helped.

The city did hit the homeowner more than $300,000 in fines for the trash, but until Thursday, the mess had remained.

MORE: Demanding Answers: NYC Homeowner Racks Up More Than $300,000 In Fines For Home Covered In Garbage

Carminee Bhimull, the site’s 57-year-old resident, defended the unsightly pile of trash bags in a heap outside her South Jamaica home.

“What’s another person’s garbage is somebody else’s treasure. Don’t they say that?” Bhimull said.

“I’m just tired of this,” neighbor Patricia Johnson said. “I just want them to get rid of it, move those things. Get rid of all this mess. It’s just too much to deal with. It’s overbearing.”

Trash bags had been piled as high as the second floor windows.

“And you can’t even pass there because there’s so much fleas and smelling,” Johnson said. “There’s 6-pound rats running around.”

Late Wednesday afternoon, firefighters arrived to inspect the home. That came as a relief to many neighbors.

EMS took Bhimull to a local hospital for evaluation before Thursday’s clean out.