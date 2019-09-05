



– A city just north of New York City is ready for its close-up: A major film studio is coming to town.

There’s no business like show business, and coming soon, the moviemaker Lionsgate will be creating a kind of Hollywood on the Hudson, reports CBS2’s Dick Brennan.

At a location in downtown Yonkers, it will be the anchor tenant in a $100 million production facility to be built.

For Mayor Mike Spano, everything about it is appealing.

“The investment, the building, the jobs increased, revenue to the tax base, I couldn’t be more proud, so excited its going in,” said Spano.

The city already become a magnet for movie-makers. For example, when the HBO series “Show Me A Hero” about the desegregation battle in the city was filmed there, the city of Yonkers took in $200,000 in revenue.

The industry just keeps growing.

“In 2011 there were two days when they filmed something in the city, now were seeing as many as 400 plus days of filming all across Yonkers and across Westchester,” said Spano.

The studio will have five giant sound stages plus a fully operational backlot, 180,000 square feet in all.

It will be located on across from the Yonkers train station, a mere 30 minutes from the big city. It continues the expansion of the Yonkers Hudson River waterfront where more upscale housing and restaurants have been going up after decades of revitalization efforts.

“I think people are proud when they see their city highlighted in films, when they see city hall, hundreds of times,” the mayor said. “There’s a great opportunity for the taxpayer here, at the same time it’s a lot of fun.”