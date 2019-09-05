Comments
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Nassau County police are searching for a suspect wanted for stealing donations from a church on Long Island.
Investigators say the man seen in a surveillance video snuck into Saint Agnes Cathedral in Rockville Centre twice last month.
On Aug. 20, police say the man pried open a donation box and stole money.
A week later they say he returned and broke through a locked gate and pried open another box, stealing more cash.
Anyone with information is urged to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.