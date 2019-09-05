



More than one million students across New York City head back to school this morning.

The new school year comes as the mayor and schools chancellor face tough questions over controversial education policy changes.

Some critics question the safety of the district’s older schools.

Earlier this week, the Department of Education announced lead paint remediation was complete in classrooms with children six years or younger. In a last minute announcement, Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said common areas, like cafeterias and libraries, would be next, but gave no timeline for completion.

“The guidance says that children, where they spend most of their time, which is in their classrooms. But we’re going above and beyond, we’re going into common spaces,” he said.

City Council Education Chair Mark Treyger said Carranza ignored repeated requests for lead testing in other areas, including bathrooms, gyms and auditoriums.

“He is in no position to diminish this threat, he has a very questionable record on lead in New York City. And after what we just endured with NYCHA, this is unacceptable,” said Treyger.

Another concern is about the future of the “Gifted and Talented” program. Last month, a plan proposed placing a moratorium the program as part of a desegregation effort.

The mayor’s office said the program will remain intact this year.

“We need to be able to serve the needs of all students. So intellectually gifted students, we absolutely have that responsibility and we want to serve their needs,” Carranza said.

What’s new this year? A partnership with the ride-sharing service VIA that will put a GPS in every school bus. At some point, it will allow parents to track students’ buses using an app.

Speaking of tracking, more speed cameras are being installed in school zones. By the end of the school year, 750 zones will have cameras.

There will also be some changes to what’s on the lunch menu for students. This year for the first time, all schools will adopt “meatless Mondays” in an effort to be more health-conscious.

