



The New York City Council is holding a public hearing this morning on the mayor’s plan to replace the Rikers Island jail complex with four borough-based jails.

The city’s planning commission approved the controversial proposal Tuesday.

The plan calls for shuttering Rikers and setting up jails in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx.

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. says he supports closing the complex but opposes building a new jail at the NYPD tow yard in Mott Haven.

“Rikers Island is a stain in the heart of the city. It should be closed,” he told CBSN New York’s Alex Denis in an interview Thursday. “We have to do it the right way, however.”

WATCH: Bronx Borough President Weighs In On Borough-Based Jails

Diaz says the community already has a plan for the area around the tow yard.

“A plan that we all supported to create housing, to create jobs, to create a supermarket, recreational facilities for the kids there,” he explained. “This is a residential community, and this is a plan by the community for the community.”

He is proposing another location near the Bronx Hall of Justice instead.

“If you want to do justice reform in the right way, then you have to allow for defense attorneys to be better equipped to represent their clients in front of a judge. The best way to do that is to have the courthouse attached to the jail so that they can go back and forth easily,” he said. “It’s going to be the case for Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan, but not the Bronx.”

The NYPD tow yard is owned by the city, but the other location is shared with the state.

“City planning commissioners listened to and carefully weighed all recommendations and testimony it heard, including during a lengthy public hearing and from community boards and the borough presidents… Thanks to the tireless efforts of criminal justice reform advocates, local elected officials and community organizations, we hope Rikers Island will soon be able to close,” the mayor’s office said in a statement. “The city will continue to actively engage with Mott Haven residents to ensure the best possible plan for the community.”

Under the plan, the other jails would be located at the Manhattan Detention Center, known as “The Tombs,” in Lower Manhattan, the Brooklyn Detention Complex in Boerum Hill and the Queens Detention Facility in Kew Gardens.

The mayor’s office says the preliminary cost estimate is $8.7 billion.