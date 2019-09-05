Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Temps will be much cooler to begin and finish your day than yesterday’s hot and humid weather. As the cold front passed early this morning drier cooler air invaded the northeast.
We only top off in the mid 70s today! There will be sun, but clouds will mar too. We might feel the effects of Dorian in our area come Friday. Expect some very rough seas and gusty winds. The storm stay well offshore, but even the fridge effects are strong.