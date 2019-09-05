NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – New York City is suing one of the country’s largest wireless carriers for allegedly tricking customers.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday that a lawsuit has been filed in state Supreme Court in Manhattan alleging the company and more than 50 of its stores around New York City violated the city’s consumer protection law.

The lawsuit claims dozens of T-Mobile stores sold used phones to customers under the false claim they were new.

T-Mobile is also accused of charging fake taxes and unexpected fees.

They also allegedly offered financing for phones that resulted in higher prices and more unexpected charges.

“We’re asking the court to stop these illegal practices,” Lorelei Salas, the commissioner for the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection said.

“And importantly to have these companies help repair the damage, help repair the credit score for these consumers.”

T-Mobile says it’s investigating and calls the allegations “at odds with the integrity of their team.”

