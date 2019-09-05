



Eleven more women are accusing opera star Placido Domingo of sexual harassment.

That now makes 20 women in total who say Domingo behaved badly.

One of the new accusations comes from Angela Turner.

The singer says Domingo groped her breast backstage in Washington D.C. during the 1999-2000 season.

Backstage workers say they witnessed the inappropriate behavior.

“In between on breaks I saw him sort of grab young women and just kiss them, and they’d be sort of startled and maybe a little flattered, but they didn’t ask for it and he probably didn’t know their names, and it wasn’t appropriate,” Melinda McLain, the former L.A. Opera production coordinator said.

“Then we had at least two young singers come to us and say please don’t put me in a room alone with him.”

Prior to these new allegations, eight singers and a dancer have told the Associated Press that they were sexually harassed by the long-married, Spanish-born superstar in encounters that took place over three decades beginning in the late 1980s, at venues that included opera companies where he held top managerial positions.

One accuser said Domingo stuck his hand down her skirt and three others said he forced wet kisses on their lips — in a dressing room, a hotel room and at a lunch meeting.

Domingo’s spokeswoman did not respond to specific accusations but instead said the allegations were “riddled with inconsistencies.”

Domingo is currently scheduled to return and perform at New York’s Metropolitan Opera for “Macbeth” in September and October, and again in November for “Madama Butterfly.”