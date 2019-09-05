



— A Maine man who allegedly played dead to fool his landlord because he was behind on his rent ended up in jail, police said.

Ted Zarins, 28, of Fort Kent had reportedly fallen behind on rent and played possum when his landlord came to collect on Aug. 28, according to the Fiddlehead Focus.

The landlord called the police, but responding officers found Zarins conscious and responsive and not in need of medical assistance, according to Fort Kent Police Chief Tom Pelletier.

The officers also discovered there was an outstanding warrant for Zarins issued after he allegedly failed to appear in court with regard to a criminal threatening charge.

Zarins was arrested on the warrant and officers transported him to Aroostook County Jail near the Canadian border.

Zarins scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 16.