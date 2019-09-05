Comments
NEW CASSEL, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning in New Cassel as the Long Island Rail Road celebrated the first of five grade crossings to be turned into an underpass.
Time-lapse video shows the construction process on Urban Avenue.
The street was closed back in March so it could be rebuilt as an underpass beneath the LIRR’s main line.
Web Extra: Ribbon Cutting Of New Cassel Underpass
MTA officials say the underpass will improve safety, train reliability and traffic.