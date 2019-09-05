



– With the new school year, a new style of parenting is becoming popular: “Snowplow parents,” moms and days who could have a negative impact on kids in the long run.

Experts say “snowplow parenting” is similar to trucks chugging ahead-clearing any obstacles in a child’s path to success so they don’t have to encounter failure.

They are much like so-called “helicopter parents,” but even more involved.

“The entire concept to me seems a bit overbearing,” said Greg Dipietro of Ridgewood, New Jersey.

“If you’re constantly knocking down things for them, how are they supposed to learn?” said Jasmine Delahoz of Hawthorne, N.J.

“You obviously love your children and want what’s best for them, I think sometimes some parents lose sight of what’s best for their kids in the long-run,” said Graham Heydt of Glen Rock, N.J.

This new way of parenting is not only trending but making headlines.

Experts say the college admission scandal involving actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin showed what can happen when “snowplow parents” take things too far.

“It comes from the premise that your child is excellent and you believe they can exceed in any way and it’s actually other people that are getting in their way of being successful,” said Dr. Jill Emanuel, senior director of Child Mind Institute.

Emanuel says she is seeing an increase in this way of parenting, even if some don’t want to admit to doing it.

“A snowplow parent will go to a teacher and say, ‘Why did my child get this grade, why did my child not get this prize?’ and trying to get the child the better grade or prize, because their child deserves it,” she said.

She says it’s a dangerous method since it doesn’t teach a child to fail.

“A child needs to be able to face their own obstacles and fight their own battles,” said Emanuel. “Because if you do it for them they are never going to learn it themselves.”

Experts say it’s important to step back and be able to know what the positives and negatives are when it comes to your own type of parenting, looking at the bigger picture in the long run and not just the now.