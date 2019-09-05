Back-To-SchoolShare Your First Day Of School Photos And Videos And We May Use Them On-Air!
UNION, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police in New Jersey are looking for the suspect accused of a bizarre act of vandalism you’re more likely to see in a “Looney Tunes” skit.

Authorities in Union say someone spray painted their own fake crosswalk at the intersection of Vauxhall Road and Brookside Drive.

Unfortunately, the unauthorized lines don’t lead to a safe curb, but instead go right up to a residential home’s front lawn.

A fake crosswalk painted in Union, N.J. (Credit: CBS2)

The phony pedestrian walkway was there all morning on Thursday until police showed up to remove the white lines.

The improvised crosswalk is now gone; covered over by black paint in an attempt by the city to keep drivers on the busy road from getting confused.

A fake crosswalk covered up in Union, N.J. on Sept. 5, 2019. (Credit: CBS2)

Police say pedestrians should cross Vauxhall Road at Salem Road where there is a traffic light and an actual legal intersection and walkway.

