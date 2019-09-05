UNION, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police in New Jersey are looking for the suspect accused of a bizarre act of vandalism you’re more likely to see in a “Looney Tunes” skit.
Authorities in Union say someone spray painted their own fake crosswalk at the intersection of Vauxhall Road and Brookside Drive.
Unfortunately, the unauthorized lines don’t lead to a safe curb, but instead go right up to a residential home’s front lawn.
The phony pedestrian walkway was there all morning on Thursday until police showed up to remove the white lines.
The improvised crosswalk is now gone; covered over by black paint in an attempt by the city to keep drivers on the busy road from getting confused.
Police say pedestrians should cross Vauxhall Road at Salem Road where there is a traffic light and an actual legal intersection and walkway.