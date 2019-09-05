CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (AP) — Bianca Andreescu became the first teenager to reach the U.S. Open semifinals in a decade, beating Elise Mertens 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

The No. 15 seed improved to 13-3 in three-set matches and 31-4 overall with two titles this season.

The 19-year-old Canadian became the youngest semifinalist at Flushing Meadows since Caroline Wozniacki was also 19 when she was the runner-up in 2009.

The 25th-seeded Mertens was bidding for her second major semifinal, having lost in that round at the Australian Open in 2018.

Bianca Andreescu of Canada celebrates a point during her Women’s Singles quarterfinal match against Elise Mertens of Belgium on day ten of the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 04, 2019. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Matteo Berrettini of Italy advanced to his first Grand Slam semifinal after nearly four exhausting hours, edging Gael Monfils 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

With both players fighting fatigue and a faulty serve down the stretch, Berrettini finally closed it out on his fifth match point — after double-faulting away his first chance long before that.

The match that began under muggy conditions ended under the closed roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium, 3 hours, 57 minutes after it began.

The 24th-seeded Berrettini advanced to face No. 2 Rafael Nadal or No. 20 Diego Schwartzman.

Matteo Berrettini of Italy celebrates after winning his Men’s Singles quarterfinal match against Gael Monfils of France on day ten of the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 04, 2019. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Belinda Bencic powered her way into her first Grand Slam semifinal, wearing down Donna Vekic for a 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory at the U.S. Open.

The No. 12 seed from Switzerland followed up her victory over No. 1 Naomi Osaka in the fourth round by taking control of the match midway through the second set and winning the final three games.

Five years after making her lone quarterfinal appearance in a major tournament at the U.S. Open, Bencic advanced to face Andreescu.

Belinda Bencic of Switzerland celebrates after winning her Women’s Singles quarterfinal match against Donna Vekic of Croatia on day ten of the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 04, 2019. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

