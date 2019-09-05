Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD released video of a man accused of shooting an innocent bystander in Jamaica, Queens.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD released video of a man accused of shooting an innocent bystander in Jamaica, Queens.
Police say last Wednesday the suspect seen wearing an orange sweatsuit fired a gun on the corner of Jamaica Avenue and 162nd Street.
The bullet shattered the window of a car which was stopped at the light and grazed the head of a passenger inside.
The 44-year-old passenger is recovering.
He was rushed to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.
There were numerous stray bullet shootings throughout June in July.