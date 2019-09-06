



Police have canceled an AMBER alert for a 3-year-old girl on Long Island.

Vanessa Tennant-Mitchell was reported missing around 8:22 p.m. Thursday near Pleasure Drive in Riverhead. She has now been found safe.

Southampton police said her mother, 42-year-old Patchita Tennant, shot her father, 36-year-old Andrew Mitchell, and took off with the girl.

Investigators believe Tennant, who also goes by Patricia, was driving a gray Hyundai Santa Fe with the New York license plate HUS7151.

The Southhampton Town Police Department is cancelling the AMBER Alert that was activated at 7:03 AM on 9/6/2019 regarding Vanessa Tennant-Mitchell. The child has been safely located. — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) September 6, 2019

Tennant-Mitchell is 2 feet 5 inches tall, 50 pounds, with braided black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue pants and black sneakers.

Tennant is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, with braided black hair and brown eyes, wearing a gray sweatsuit.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Southampton Police Department at (866)N Y S-AMBER or dial 911.

