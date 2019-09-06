AMBER ALERT3-Year-Old Vanessa Tennant-Mitchen Reported Missing On Long Island
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Amber Alert, Local TV, Long Island, New York, riverhead, Southampton


SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police have issued an AMBER alert for a 3-year-old girl on Long Island.

Vanessa Tennant-Mitchen was last seen around 8:22 p.m. Thursday near Pleasure Drive in Riverhead.

Police identified the suspect as 42-year-old Patchita Tennant, who also goes by Patricia. Investigators believe she is driving a gray Hyundai Santa Fe with the New York license plate HUS7151.

Tennant-Mitchen is 2 feet 5 inches tall, 50 pounds, with braided black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue pants and black sneakers.

Tennant is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, with braided black hair and brown eyes, wearing a gray sweatsuit.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Southampton Police Department at (866)N Y S-AMBER or dial 911. Click here for more information.

Comments

Leave a Reply