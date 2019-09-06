SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police have issued an AMBER alert for a 3-year-old girl on Long Island.
Vanessa Tennant-Mitchen was last seen around 8:22 p.m. Thursday near Pleasure Drive in Riverhead.
Police identified the suspect as 42-year-old Patchita Tennant, who also goes by Patricia. Investigators believe she is driving a gray Hyundai Santa Fe with the New York license plate HUS7151.
**AMBER ALERT: PLEASE RETWEET**The Southhampton Town Police Department has activated the NYS AMBER Alert and is investigating a child abduction that occurred near Pleasure Dr, in Riverhead, NY on 9/5/19.
Any information call Southhampton Police at (866)N Y S-AMBER or dial 911. pic.twitter.com/W1K6c9Vq2G
— NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) September 6, 2019
Tennant-Mitchen is 2 feet 5 inches tall, 50 pounds, with braided black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue pants and black sneakers.
Tennant is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, with braided black hair and brown eyes, wearing a gray sweatsuit.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Southampton Police Department at (866)N Y S-AMBER or dial 911. Click here for more information.