NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man has been shot and killed inside an apartment building in Brooklyn Friday night.
Police say the fatal shooting happened on Jefferson Avenue near Irving Square Park in Bushwick around 5 p.m.
Anthony Wilkinson, a 41-year-old Brooklyn resident, was shot in the chest. He was rushed to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Witnesses say a black Mercedes sped off from the scene.
So far police haven’t made any arrests.
