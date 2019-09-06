BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Connecticut state police say there is more evidence that has not been released in the case of the missing mother, Jennifer Dulos of New Canaan.
Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were rearrested this week.
Police accuse them of tampering with evidence in the mother of five’s disappearance.
Dulos has not been seen since May 24.
MORE: Arrest Warrant Sheds New Light On Disappearance Of Missing Conn. Mom Jennifer Dulos
While the 38-page warrant gave new details in the case, police say they’re still digging for more.
“We are knocking on doors, knocking on businesses, asking if they have video, asking if they’ve seen anything. The arrest warrant you saw, yeah that contained a lot of details. There’s a lot more details and a lot more evidence that hasn’t been presented as of yet,” Brian Foley of the Connecticut state police explained.
Fotis Dulos is maintaining his innocence and says he has nothing to do with his estranged wife’s disappearance.