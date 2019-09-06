



— A Nassau County Police Department highway patrol officer injured in a July hit-and-run is set to leave rehab Friday.

Officer George Day, a 14-year veteran of the force, was struck on July 6 in North Bellmore. He has been recovering from multiple surgeries to repair broken bones and other injuries, including to his wrist, hip, femur, all his ribs and a collapsed lung.

Day was sent to St. Charles Rehabilitation Facility in Port Jefferson last month.

Day was traveling northbound on Bellmore Avenue when he was struck by a Subaru sedan traveling westbound on Alice Avenue.

Police say 40-year-old Hussam Rajab was behind the wheel of the car.

Day was thrown from the motorcycle in the crash. Rajab did not stop.

Rajab’s front license plate and bumper came off in the crash and were found at the scene.

Later that morning, another patrol officer spotted Rajab’s vehicle on Sunrise Highway near the Meadowbrook Parkway, traveling back toward North Bellmore.

The officer pulled Rajab over and took him into custody.

Rajab has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident with a serious physical injury.