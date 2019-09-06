



Tara Rose

– Looking for the New York City bar of your dreams? We’ve found a lineup of new spots worth checking out. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in search of a new bar near you.

384 Third Ave., Kips Bay

Tara Rose is a cocktail bar and New American spot serving signature drinks and small and large plates.

The new spot features cozy front and back bar areas for guests to hang out in, and its drink list boasts nine signature cocktails. Check out the Smoked Old Fashioned, the Outkast gin and tonic with maraschino and the Almost Famous, a combination of Aperol, Campari, lime and chartreuse. There’s also a full selection of beer and wine.

For food offerings, Tara Rose serves gastropub-style snacks like tempura cauliflower and falafel bites, as well as heartier dishes, like mussels, burgers and steak frites.

With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of 49 reviews on Yelp, Tara Rose has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Shirley S., who was one of the first users to visit Tara Rose on Aug. 9, wrote, “Definitely good vibes for a low-key hangout with friends and romantic enough for a date!”

Tara Rose is open from 4 p.m.–4 a.m. daily.

Tenho Ramen

542 Third Ave., Murray Hill

Tenho Ramen is a ramen spot and cocktail bar offering signature drinks with a Japanese twist.

Inside Tenho Ramen, guests will find rows of bar seating and two-tops at which to sit and sample a cocktail and a bowl of ramen. The bar mixes up five signature drinks, such as a shochu sour, a yuzu and peach shandy and an Old Fashioned made with Akashi whiskey. There is also a selection of Japanese beer, whiskey, sake and shochu.

Leading the kitchen is chef Takafumi Hayashi, a native of Kurume, Japan, the birthplace of tonkotsu-style ramen. On the food menu, you will find six varieties of ramen made with traditional tonkotsu broth (and one vegetarian version), as well as a wide array of meat and veggie kebabs.

Yelp users are excited about Tenho Ramen, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 29 reviews on the site.

Grace K. wrote, “This place is phenomenal. I enjoyed the specialty gimlet, bacon-wrapped cilantro skewers and the regular ramen.”

Tenho Ramen is open from 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It’s closed on Sunday.)

Last Light

225 Bowery, Lower East Side

Last Light is a rooftop bar located on the 11th floor of the Sister City hotel.

In addition to views of the city, this bar — which features window-side and patio seating — offers a full selection of wine, craft beer and cocktails. Try classic drinks like the Hemingway Daiquiri and the Negroni or original creations like the Glow Stick, made with cachaca, sherry and berries. Last Light offers an assortment of light bar snacks, too.

With a four-star rating out of 31 reviews on Yelp, Last Light has been getting positive attention.

Sarah P., who reviewed the new bar on Aug. 28, wrote, “This is a stellar bar, with incredible views of both uptown and downtown. The frozen drinks are small but delicious. The interior is very inviting and clean.”

Last Light is open from 3 p.m.–2 a.m. daily.