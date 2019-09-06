



Police in Queens are trying to track down a duo behind four armed robberies in one week.

The men allegedly struck four times between August 21 and August 28 in the Richmond Hill and South Ozone Park neighborhoods.

Police said the victims, ages 21 to 51, were all robbed at gunpoint.

The suspects made off with approximately $600 in cash, a credit card and a cellphone.

Police released surveillance video from the latest incident at 111th Street and 103rd Avenue.

The suspects can be seen running away with their hoods up.

Anyone with information about the robbery spree is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.