BARCELONA, Spain (CBSNewYork) – Usually a roller coaster is enough excitement by itself – but for a tourist in Spain a stranger’s cellphone added to his wild ride and has now made him an internet sensation.
The man was visiting Port Aventura theme park in Barcelona, Spain recently and took a ride on the famous Shambhala roller coaster.
As the ride took off, another rider reportedly dropped their phone and it landed on the floor of their seat.
What happened next can only be described as a once-in-a-lifetime catch. In a viral YouTube video, the phone was launched into the air by the coaster – only to be caught by a rider sitting behind the phone’s owner.
“Sirsammy 15” – whose real name is Samuel Kempf according to CNET – was that lucky rider who made the grab.
That video has already been viewed over 1.4 million times since it was posted on Wednesday.
Kempf, a New Zealand native, can be seen in complete joy (and probably shock) after snagging the phone out of mid-air on a ride that can reportedly reach speeds over 80 MPH.