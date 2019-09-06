NEW YORK (AP) — Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu has reached the final in her U.S. Open debut by beating No. 13 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 7-6 (3), 7-5.

The 19-year-old Andreescu is appearing in only her fourth Grand Slam tournament. She had never been past the second round at a major.

Andreescu will face 23-time Slam champion Serena Williams for the championship on Saturday.

Andreescu is the first woman to reach the final in her first appearance in the main draw at Flushing Meadows since Williams’ older sister, Venus, did it in 1997.

The 15th-seeded Andreescu trailed Bencic 4-1 and 5-2 in the second set before taking the last five games.

Serena Williams beat Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-1 in the U.S. Open semifinals to give herself another shot at winning a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title.

A year ago, Williams lost a controversial and chaotic final in New York to Naomi Osaka.

Williams already owns six U.S. Open titles and 23 major championships in all. That total is a record in the Open era, which began in 1968 when professionals were first allowed to play in Grand Slam tournaments.

The only player with more is Margaret Court, who won more than half of her 24 trophies against amateur competition.

