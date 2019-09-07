Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a woman and her 7-year-old daughter last week in the Bronx.
It happened around 1:30 p.m. on August 27 near Grand Concourse and East 165th Street in the Concourse section.
Police said the 30-year-old woman and her daughter were entering their building when the suspect asked if they needed help carrying their groceries inside.
When they refused, the man allegedly snatched the gold necklaces from their necks and ran away.
Surveillance video shows him sprinting from the building.
