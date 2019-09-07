CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Optimum says its service is starting to come back online after thousands of customers were left without internet, phone or cable Friday night.

The company reported a widespread outage that affected parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Some police departments sent text alerts to residents.

Ossining Police in Westchestr County posted on Facebook, “please don’t tie up our lines to ask when your TV will come back on. We need those free for actual emergencies.”

