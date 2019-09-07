



Optimum says its service is starting to come back online after thousands of customers were left without internet, phone or cable Friday night.

The company reported a widespread outage that affected parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

UPDATE: Service is starting to come back online. Thank you again for your patience as our technical teams work towards full restoration. — Optimum Help (@OptimumHelp) September 7, 2019

We are aware of a service issue impacting some customers in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Our technical teams are working to restore service as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience. — Optimum Help (@OptimumHelp) September 7, 2019

Some police departments sent text alerts to residents.

CABLE/INTERNET/PHONE OUTAGES: Optimum customers reporting outage in our area. Some residents also report issues w/ cell service providers. Contact your service providers for info. @FPDCT does not have info related to service restoration & does not handle outage notifications. — Fairfield Police, CT (@FPDCT) September 7, 2019

Ossining Police in Westchestr County posted on Facebook, “please don’t tie up our lines to ask when your TV will come back on. We need those free for actual emergencies.”