



Police need the public’s help tracking down the suspect who beat a Jewish man with a large paving stone last month in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

Abraham Gopin told CBS2 he was jogging in Lincoln Terrace Park around 7:30 a.m. on August 27 when he was attacked.

The suspect allegedly yelled a slur, punched Gopin several times in the head, and then hit the 63-year-old with the stone.

Gopin, a father of 10 and grandfather, broke suffered a broken nose and lost teeth.

“He was for certain looking to kill,” he told CBS2 in an exclusive interview. “No doubt about it.”

The NYPD says there have been at least 146 anti-Semitic hate crime complaints so far this year – up from 88 in the same time last year.

Gopin’s attack garnered renewed outcry from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, Councilman Chaim Deutsch and others.

Police released video that appears to show the suspect inside the park.

