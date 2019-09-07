Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There was a chilling crime inside a Times Square subway stop and now police are looking for an alleged sexual predator.
Police say the suspect was seen on surveillance cameras Thursday morning inside the 42nd Street station.
Investigators say he allegedly sexually assaulted a 23-year-old woman who fell asleep inside the station around 5 a.m.
When the victim woke up, the attacker ran away.
The NYPD describes the suspect as a Black man who was last seen wearing a long sleeved shirt with “NASA” on it and black sweatpants with yellow stripes.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.