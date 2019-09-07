



This week, New York City and the nation will mark 18 years since the September 11th terror attacks

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation was born out of that tragedy, providing support for first responders, veterans and their families.

New York City’s Police Benevolent Association recently named the foundation’s Chairman and CEO, Frank Siller, its “Person of the Year.”

“It’s everybody involved with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation that has earned this, because we’re taking care of police officers all across the country,” he told CBS2’s Andrea Grymes on Saturday.

The foundation started with a 5k race in memory of his brother, Stephen Siller, who died at Ground Zero.

“Stephen was an unbelievable human being, ready to sacrifice. He served his community,” Frank Siller said. “On 9/11, he was on his way home to play golf with myself and my brothers, and he heard what happened, so he did what firefighters do. He ran toward the fire and toward the buildings. He ran through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel with 60 pounds of gear on his back and he gave up his life to save others.”

The race has been gaining support ever since. This year, it will be held on September 29.

Now, the foundation also builds smart homes for disabled veterans, pays mortgages for Gold Star Families and more.

Click here to learn more about the organization and its annual race.