NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Every day, 20 veterans take their own lives, according to statistics from the U.S. government.
For more information about this year’s ride and to see how you can donate to help support this group, see TrailToZero.org.
A group called Bravehearts is riding into Manhattan on horseback to draw attention to this growing epidemic.
President Meggan Hill-McQueeney and military veteran Mitchell Reno joined CBS2’s Cindy Hsu and Andrea Grymes to talk about their mission.
During the 2017 Trail to Zero Ride, Bravehearts teamed up with the NYPD MountedPolice Dept. and rode with into Manhattan.
