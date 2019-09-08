By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It was another pleasant day across the area just with a bit more cloud cover. Temps were comfortable in the mid-70s and humidity was nice and low. We’ll keep the clouds around through the night and it will be very comfortable with temps dropping into the 50s area-wide, with perhaps some upper 40s well north and west!
Tomorrow keeps the pleasant stretch going with partly sunny skies and slightly cooler temps…topping off in the low 70s. There is a slight chance for a few drops south & east of NYC as a front slides by to our south…but most folks should stay dry. Tuesday is a bit brighter with similarly mild temps in the mid 70s.
The mid-week period will feature a return of the 80s and the humidity, along with a risk for scattered thunderstorms each day…so don’t put the umbrella away just yet!