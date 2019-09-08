CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two NYPD officers and three other people were injured after a crash accident in Brooklyn caused their police SUV to jump the curb.

According to police sources, the officers were responding to a call for help when their SUV was struck in a T-bone crash in Borough Park around 9:45 p.m.

(Credit: Citizen App)

The vehicle then jumped the curb near the corner of 52nd Street and 13th Avenue – slamming into a store.

Mayor de Blasio tweeted out late Saturday night that there were five total injuries caused by the NYPD vehicle crash but everyone involved in the accident is in stable condition.

