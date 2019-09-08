Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a woman and her young daughter were robbed in the Bronx, and now the search is on for the suspect.
Surveillance video shows the suspect rushing out of a building in the Concourse section.
Investigators say he asked the pair if they needed help carrying their groceries.
When they refused, the suspect allegedly snatched gold necklaces from the 30-year-old woman and her 7-year-old daughter and ran off.
It happened back on Aug. 27 in a building near Grand Concourse and East 165th Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP57