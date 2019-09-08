Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man they say sexually assaulted a woman at the Times Square subway station.
Investigators released surveillance images of the suspect who is wearing a long-sleeved shirt with the word “NASA” across the front.
Police say the 23-year-old victim fell asleep inside the 42nd Street station and awoke to find the suspect sexually abusing her just before 5 a.m. on Thursday.
Investigators say he took off once she woke up.
