



— Sunday was a gorgeous day to be outside to support the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure

Thousands of New Yorkers came together to raise money for breast cancer research and patients in need.

And with the sound of the horn, some 10,000 warriors young and old were off, running or walking through Central Park. It was the 29th edition of the race. Dr. Ellen Mandell has participated every year since it began.

“I think it’s the most fabulous way to celebrate survivors,” Dr. Mandell told CBS2’s John Elliot.

Theresa Hernandez led “Sonia’s Wild Bunch” in memory of Sonia Hernandez, who died from breast cancer four years ago.

“We’re happy to be here remembering her and the city that she loved so much,” Theresa Hernandez said.

The group from Texas has been a part of the race for eight years, beginning when Sonia was first diagnosed.

“She’ll always be in our heart, and we understand and we feel what other people feel when their loved ones have not survived this terrible, terrible illness,” Theresa said.

CBS2, a proud sponsor of the event, spent Sunday morning meeting survivors and hearing their inspiring stories.

“I don’t know… I have to be here every year. Even after I was diagnosed … two months … I made it to the walk. My cousin and my husband carried me almost all the way,” one woman said.

It’s the hope that each step will insure less disparities in access to care and bring us one step closer to a world without breast cancer.

“The fact that 10,000 people come out every year to show their support, not just for Komen, but for breast cancer patients, for survivors, Stage 4 Thrivers, the community that is here that supports Komen, supports each other, that’s why this day is so special,” Komen CEO Linda Tantawi said.

Event organizers said about $2.5 million was raised Sunday.

