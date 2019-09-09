



Commuters had been dealing with service changes since June as trains were diverted to Hoboken. Now, thousands of them are finally getting direct service into Penn Station again.

Eight peak trains on the Montclair-Bontoon line will resume operation to and from the station.

NJ Transit officials said the restoration of regular service will make for a faster, smoother commute for the nearly 90,000 customers who pass through Penn Station every day.

Starting today, Sept. 8th, new Rail schedules are in effect on all lines except the Atlantic City Rail Line. Follow the link below to check the new timetables https://t.co/lo0JiAFpe9 pic.twitter.com/jdo4mKs8Vn — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) September 8, 2019

Be sure to check the schedules, because there will be some minor adjustments to departure and arrival times.

All Morris and Essex Midtown-direct trains will also return to their normal stopping patterns.

For riders who use the North Jersey Coast line, two trains will continue to operate to and from Hoboken, instead of returning to Penn Station, based on ridership and customer requests. Avenel will also become a full-time station with added weekend service and more stops during the week.

Officials say riders can still use their discounted tickets and passes through the end of the month, but they will no longer be accepted as of October 1.

Montclair-Bontoon Line Departure/Arrival Changes:

Train 6206 arriving New York at 7:40 a.m.

Train 6210 arriving New York at 8:20 a.m.

Train 6214 arriving New York at 8:59 a.m.

Train 6216 arriving New York at 9:50 a.m.

Train 6263 departing New York at 4:50 p.m.

Train 6273 departing New York at 5:31 p.m.

Train 6279 departing New York at 6:10 p.m.

Train 6283 departing New York at 6:41 p.m.

