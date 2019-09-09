



– A new law in New York is aimed at making sure students don’t forget the impact of September 11th

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation Monday establishing September 11th Remembrance Day.

The law will allow a moment of silence in public schools at the beginning of the school day every September 11th.

“9/11 was one of the single darkest periods in this state’s and this nation’s history, and we owe it to those we lost and to the countless heroes who ran toward danger that day and the days that followed to do everything we can to keep their memory alive,” Cuomo said. “By establishing this annual day of remembrance and a brief moment of silence in public schools, we will help ensure we never forget — not just the pain of that moment but of the courage, sacrifice and outpouring of love that defined our response.”

Cuomo says he’s putting the law in place to encourage dialogue in classrooms and to ensure that future generations understand the meaning of the day.

The law takes effect immediately.