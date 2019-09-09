NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – The helicopter tour company behind last year’s East River crash that killed five people continues to offer doors-off flights not only for tourists, but for their dogs too.
On Sunday, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer and New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez called on the Federal Aviation Administration to close the loophole that allows doors-off sightseeing tours for aerial photography. The lawmakers said the flights are meant for professional and commercial purposes, not tourists.
This is a promotional video from the reckless FlyNYON to the tune of You Make My Dreams Come True.
No dog’s dream is to fly 1000 feet above the ground, doors dangerously off their helicopter, strapped into an uncomfortable harness, helicopter blades whirling loudly just above. https://t.co/phWdpLQ06B
FlyNYON recently offered a discount for passengers who brought their dogs along for the ride.
The company said the promotion benefited Pilots N Paws, a group that rescues animals from disasters like Hurricane Dorian. In a statement, it said it’s “fully compliant with all FAA operation and safety standards.”
Here is our statement on @SenSchumer and @SenatorMenendez press conference today. pic.twitter.com/OrRDMwj7Oe
Five people drowned in March 2018 when they were unable to free themselves from their harnesses after their open-side helicopter rolled over into the water. The pilot, who was not wearing a harness, survived.
After the deadly crash, the FAA temporarily grounded all doors-off flights, and New York City lawmakers banned such flights leaving from city-controlled heliports. However, flights leaving from New Jersey – like FlyNYON – were not impacted.
