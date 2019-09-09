On Sunday, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer and New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez called on the Federal Aviation Administration to close the loophole that allows doors-off sightseeing tours for aerial photography. The lawmakers said the flights are meant for professional and commercial purposes, not tourists.

This is a promotional video from the reckless FlyNYON to the tune of You Make My Dreams Come True.

No dog’s dream is to fly 1000 feet above the ground, doors dangerously off their helicopter, strapped into an uncomfortable harness, helicopter blades whirling loudly just above. https://t.co/phWdpLQ06B

