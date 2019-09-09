



New York State lawmakers are considering a measure that would let students take mental health days from school.

A recent study from the Pew Research Center found 70 percent of teens in the U.S. view anxiety and depression as a major problem among their peers.

New York State Sen. Brad Hoylman, a sponsor of the bill, said other states, like Oregon and Minnesota, have already instituted similar measures.

“It’s important because we’re seeing more and more young people thinking about suicide. Having mental illness as a condition is something that we cannot ever take unnoticed,” he told CBSN New York’s Alex Denis. “So by allowing schools to have mental health days for students, we think that this will raise awareness among school administrators, teachers and families.”

“This new law would finally recognize that it’s important to be physically well, as well as mentally and behaviorally well,” he added.

WATCH: New York State Sen. Brad Hoylman Tells CBSN New York About The Bill

Hoylman said the bill would help officials build evidence about the problem and support other “wrap-around services.”

“By allowing students to take mental health days, we think that we will raise the level of services and begin that important conversation at the level of state government that we actually need more resources, more school psychologists and clinicians and physicians to examine this very important part of a student’s wellbeing,” he said

He said the New York State Department of Education would likely collaborate with local school boards to determine the specifics, like how many days a student could take off.

“No longer will a student have to lie about why they’re staying home from school, and this conversation, hopefully, will be forced out in the open – not just with their teachers, but with their parents and their family members, too,” he said.

Denis asked Hoylman if there is any concern that students could be bullied for taking these mental health days.

“I think that’s a consideration that already exists, and that’s why we’re seeing greater amounts of self-harm, probably because of social media and our modern society and encourage that kind of interaction. But this is a safe harbor for students who may be undergoing that kind of threat in the school environment or at home,” he replied.

