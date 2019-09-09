



– Police on Staten Island are cracking down on people who illegally reserve parking on public streets.

Some residents say it’s about time, while others aren’t so pleased.

Parking spots on Staten Island are hard to come by, but they’re even more scarce when people illegally save them by putting traffic cones, trash cans and other objects in the spots.

“For the people that live here it’s hard to find spots because the whole block is full,” said Staten Island resident Oscar Orea. “Sometimes I have to park all the way down the street.”

It shall be unlawful for any person to reserve or attempt to reserve a parking space, or prevent any vehicle from parking on a public street. Our NCO’s have heard the Port Richmond community’s complaints and are out there enforcing these violations. pic.twitter.com/Q9aw85D6Wv — NYPD 121st Precinct (@NYPD121Pct) September 7, 2019

The NYPD tweeted a photo of at least a dozen cones already confiscated in the Port Richmond neighborhood, writing officers have heard the community’s concerns and “are out enforcing these violations.”

One homeowner defends his decision to reserve a spot in front of his home, saying he does it because he has multiple cars, but only one fits in his driveway.

“We need a place to park when we come home. These streets are so small there’s no parking,” said Port Richmond resident Timothy Howe. “Most of the people on this block have big driveways and big yards. This side doesn’t, there’s one parking per house.”

Howe was surprised to learn that’s illegal, but says he’ll continue to do it regardless, reported CBS2’s Reena Roy.

And what if his cone gets confiscated?

“You can buy cones in the store these days,” he said.

But neighbors say reserving spots unfairly takes parking away from others who also live on the street.

“I think it’s nonsense, the cones. You see it all the time. Like, I can park there but the cone’s always there. You don’t want to start a problem with the neighbors,” said Staten Island resident Giovani Santiago.

Off camera, some residents told Roy they’ll continue reporting the illegal behavior to police until the problem is solved. As manpower permits, police will crack down.

In New York City, it’s also illegal to paint a curb to discourage parking.