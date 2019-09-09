Comments
ELIZABETH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey property manager is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly tenant.
The Union County prosecutor’s office says 33-year-old Natalie Calderon-Diaz is the manager of the Linden Arms apartment complex on Linden Avenue in Elizabeth.
According to officials, she became acquainted with a now-89-year-old tenant and gained her trust. The victim lived alone and has no surviving immediate family.
Calderon-Diaz allegedly gained access to the woman’s bank account and withdrew $122,482 between December 2017 and June 2019 without the victim’s knowledge or permission.
According to the prosecutor’s office, Calderon-Diaz used the money to pay for vacations to Las Vegas and Florida, along with high-end designer clothing and other items.
Calderon-Diaz has been charged with one count of second-degree theft.