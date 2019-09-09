(CBS Local)– New York City was a wild place during the 1970s and 80s.

Times Square looked and felt a lot different and Sepideh Moafi and her castmates got to relive that in “The Deuce” on HBO. The show starts its final season on Monday and Moafi will never forget what the set looked like the first time she walked out of her trailer.

“It’s a different thing when you immerse yourself in that world,” said Moafi in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “It was like 2 am and they took us to set. It was Times Square and it was dressed all like the 70s. I just started crying because I had never experienced something like this before. It was dressed to perfection. They are so detailed oriented, especially with the trash.”

Moafi plays Loretta on the show and her character is a prostitute working on the streets of New York. While Moafi has worked with many talented actors during her career, she was honored to share the set with New York native and Columbia University alum Maggie Gyllenhaal.

“I’m friends with her, but I don’t know if I’ve ever told her this… she’s the only actor I’ve worked with that devours the moment,” said Moafi. “She is so spontaneous and alive and allows herself to take time. It’s been a beautiful experience and I know we enjoy working with each other.”

This December, Moafi will be in Showtime’s new series “The L Word: Generation Q” and the show follows a group of LGBTQ women in their lives. Moafi is really excited to be on a show with different types of leading faces.

“Now that I see that more and more cultures are being represented, there’s more diversity in casting, and people are empowered to speak up more,” said Moafi. “It’s made me feel more bold in my goals as an actor. We’re creating our own opportunities. That was another thing that was so appealing about The L Word. Marja Lewis-Ryan was a playwright originally and is a phenomenal thinker, writer, and artist. She told me in our initial conversations that the reason why Gigi is Iranian is because most of Los Angeles is Iranian and you never see that in shows. It’s exciting for me to play a queer Middle Eastern woman on television.”